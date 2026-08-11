Juventus plan a "temporary solution" from PSG before signing Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker for free

According to multiple sources in Italy and France, PSG are finalising the purchase of Suzuki from Parma. The transfer fee is expected to be €30 million, with up to a further €5m in performance-related add-ons.

However, Suzuki is not expected to play for the French champions this season. Instead, the club plan to send the goalkeeper straight back to Italy on a one-year loan deal to Juventus. While a short-term agreement might seem unusual for the Turin club, reports suggest that they have a specific long-term strategy in place, treating Suzuki as a temporary bridge to their ultimate transfer goal of signing Alisson in the future.