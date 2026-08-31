Juventus eye shock Nick Woltemade move as Borussia Dortmund consider late move for Newcastle United forward

However, Juventus are not the only European powerhouse tracking the former Werder Bremen man. Borussia Dortmund have also registered their interest as they look to solve a sudden injury crisis in their attacking ranks. The Bundesliga side was forced back into the market after a devastating blow to one of their new arrivals. According to Bild, Dortmund could look to strengthen their attacking options following the confirmation that Giannis Konstantelias has suffered a serious anterior cruciate ligament injury. This has left Dortmund short of depth, and a return to Germany for Woltemade could be an attractive proposition for all parties involved.

Dortmund’s sporting director, Ole Book, has a long-standing relationship with the forward, having previously overseen his development during a successful loan spell at Elversberg. This prior connection could give the German club an edge in negotiations, especially as they prefer a loan arrangement due to their current financial constraints.