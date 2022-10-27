Transfer gurus Juventus Pogba De LigtGOAL
Mudeet Arora

Juventus most expensive player sales - How Bianconeri made over €1.6 billion in outgoing transfers

Juventus have made some premium player sales this century!

Juventus have built a bit of a reputation for themselves as a smart operator in the transfer market, particularly during Beppe Marotta's time in charge.

Sure, there have been some misses as well, but there is no denying that Juventus have been involved in some incredibly profitable deals.

Paul Pogba is probably the ultimate example of such a transfer.

The Frenchman joined Juventus from Manchester United on a free transfer as a promising youngster, and was then sold to his old club again a few years down the line for €105 million.

Profitable indeed!

But who else have the Serie A giants cashed in on over the course of the last two decades or so to fill up their bank account?

Juventus most expensive outgoing transfers by season

Season

Biggest sale

Fee

Total sales

2022/23

Matthijs de Ligt

€67M/£60.30M

€108.33M/£97.50M

2021/22

Rodrigo Bentancur

€19M/£17.10M

€63.78M/£57.40M

2020/21

Miralem Pjanic

€60M/£54M

€158.01M/£142.21M

2019/20

Joao Cancelo

€65M/£58.50M

€203.14M/£182.83M

2018/19

Mattia Caldara

€36.87M/£33.18M

€111.67M/£100.50M

2017/18

Leonardo Bonucci

€42M/£37.80M

€145.65M/£131.09M

2016/17

Paul Pogba

€105M/£94.50M

€176.93M/£159.24M

2015/16

Arturo Vidal

€39.25M/£35.33M

€81.28M/£73.15M

2014/15

Mirko Vucinic

€6.30M/£5.67M

€24.41M/£21.97M

2013/14

Ciro Immobile

€13.50M/£12.15M

€69.09M/£62.18M

2012/13

Milos Krasic

€7M/£6.30M

€23.30M/£20.97M

2011/12

Mohamed Sissoko

€8M/£7.20M

€20.70M/£18.63M

2010/11

Diego

€15.50M/£13.95M

€36.78M/£33.10M

2009/10

Marco Marchionni

€4.50M/£4.05M

€14.30M/£12.87M

2008/09

Domenico Criscito

€11.50M/£10.35M

€31.80M/£28.62M

2007/08

Manuele Blasi

€5.05M/£4.55M

€33.63M/£30.26M

2006/07

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

€24.80M/£22.32M

€84.52M/£76.07M

2005/06

Stephen Appiah

€8M/£7.20M

€14.03M/£12.63M

2004/05

Matteo Brighi

€16M/£14.40M

€45.45M/£40.91M

2003/04

Andrea Gasbarroni

€2.70M/£2.43M

€5.70M/£5.13M

2002/03

Matteo Brighi

€5/£4.50M

€14M/£12.60M

2001/02

Zinedine Zidane

€77.50M/£69.75M

€153.95M/£138.56M

2000/01

Patrick Muller

€8M/£7.20M

€21.64M/£19.48M

TOTAL

€1.64B/£1.48B

*All figures are taken from Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Juventus top 10 most expensive player sales

