Juventus make a move for Napoli’s Spinazzola

Sky reports that Juventus’ management has already made initial contact regarding a possible return for the player, born in 1993, who previously wore the black-and-white shirt from 2010 to 2012 in the Primavera squad and during the 2018/2019 season with the first team. During that spell, he made 12 appearances, providing an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 draw against Torino in the derby, and won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.



