Juventus are increasingly active in the transfer market for players whose contracts expire on 30 June, who will be available on a free transfer: these include the Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona); Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), German midfielder Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Austrian midfielder Xaver Schlager (Leipzig), Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié (Al-Ahli) and Italian midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini (Roma); Argentinian centre-back Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth), Spanish right-back Oscar Mingueza (Celta Vigo) and Turkish right-back Zeki Celik (Roma) in defence. On the left flank, meanwhile, plays another player favoured by the Bianconeri: Leonardo Spinazzola.
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Juventus make a move for Napoli’s Spinazzola
Sky reports that Juventus’ management has already made initial contact regarding a possible return for the player, born in 1993, who previously wore the black-and-white shirt from 2010 to 2012 in the Primavera squad and during the 2018/2019 season with the first team. During that spell, he made 12 appearances, providing an assist for Cristiano Ronaldo in the 1-1 draw against Torino in the derby, and won the Scudetto and the Italian Super Cup.
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