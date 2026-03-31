Juventus: Lukaku and Darwin Nunez back in the frame; Simone Inzaghi’s son scores a quick goal at the Continassa

Juventus are looking around the transfer market for strikers.





As for departures, in addition to the Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik, the two most recent signings are also set to leave: the Canadian Jonathan David and the Belgian Lois Openda.





No agreement has yet been reached to extend the contract of Serbian Dusan Vlahovic, which expires on 30 June, with the risk of him leaving on a free transfer.





Consequently, the Bianconeri management are beginning to assess possible alternatives, starting with the potential return of Frenchman Randal Kolo Muani (on loan at Tottenham from PSG), but not only him.





In this regard, Tuttosport mentions the names of Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona), Romelu Lukaku (Napoli), Joshua Zirkzee (Manchester United), Mateo Retegui (Al-Qadisiya) and Darwin Nunez (Al-Hilal).



