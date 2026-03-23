Juventus’ Locatelli speaks after missing a penalty: “I know what’s expected of me; I have to bounce back from this mistake. Now let’s win the World Cup with the national team”

"I am fully aware of my responsibilities and I know that the only way to respond to a mistake is to work even harder. We

now have a World Cup to win and we will give it our all to achieve that. Stay focused and united! Come on, Azzurri!", was the message the Juventus midfielder wanted to convey to his followers.





An admission of responsibility – given the mistake made against Sassuolo – and at the same time a call to turn the page and, through hard work, achieve the biggest goal: qualification for the upcoming World Cup to be held between June and July in the United States, Mexico and Canada. In short, if the need arises, Locatelli could step up to the spot against Northern Ireland to convert a potential penalty, just as he did in the closing stages of last season when, with a penalty away at Venezia, he led his side into the Champions League.