Juventus plot ambitious move for Liverpool star Alisson despite talks with Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario

Alisson, whose contract with Liverpool expires in 2027, is viewed as the ideal candidate to bring much-needed experience and authority to the Allianz Stadium. The 33-year-old Brazilian is no stranger to the Italian game, having previously played for Roma, and he has the added benefit of having worked under current Juve boss Luciano Spalletti in the capital. Back then, Alisson was the "cup goalkeeper" while Wojciech Szczesny held the starting spot in the league, but he has since developed into one of the finest shot-stoppers in world football during his decorated spell on Merseyside.

The logistics of a deal for the Liverpool man could be aided by the fact that the Reds have already secured their long-term successor in Giorgi Mamardashvili. Juve are hoping that Alisson's contractual situation and his history with Spalletti could lower the barriers to a sensational return to Italy. If the club secures the estimated €60 million windfall from Champions League qualification, they may have the financial muscle to lure the Premier League and Champions League winner away from England to lead their new-look backline.