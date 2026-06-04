Juventus eye Emi Martinez after agreement to sign Liverpool's Alisson falls through

Juventus' long-running pursuit of Alisson appears to be coming to an end. Although the Brazilian goalkeeper reportedly reached a personal agreement with the Serie A giants several months ago, Liverpool have maintained a firm stance and do not intend to sell him this summer, and have triggered a 12-month contract extension.

The Premier League club are keen to preserve stability within the squad following the departures of several senior figures. Despite recent changes behind the scenes, Liverpool's position on Alisson has not changed, leaving Juventus with little room for negotiation. Given this situation, Juventus has begun exploring alternative solutions in the transfer market.