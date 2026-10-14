'I was in the stands!' – Iago Aspas fires warning to Juventus ahead of emotional European night

Juventus face Celta Vigo at Balaidos on Matchday 2 of the UEFA Europa League, revisiting the venue of one of their most memorable European exits. The two clubs last met in the 1999/2000 UEFA Cup Round of 16, where Celta overturned a 1-0 first-leg defeat by hammering Juventus 4-0 in Spain.

The Italian side enter Thursday's clash in far superior current form after dismantling NEC Nijmegen 5-0 in their opener.

Celta veteran Iago Aspas admitted the arrival of Juventus brings special memories back to Vigo.