Juventus jump ahead of Barcelona and Benfica in race to sign Bernardo Silva as Serie A giants open talks with departing Man City star

Although the Turin side have established an early advantage, the race for the free agent is far from concluded. Barcelona have tracked him for several seasons, and he tellingly extended his contract in August 2023 to keep his Spanish avenues open. Additionally, Benfica have always dreamt of bringing their academy graduate home, while Paris Saint-Germain remain lurking in the background. Highly lucrative approaches from Saudi Arabian sides and Major League Soccer teams - potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at Inter Miami - are also viable paths. However, Juventus remain confident in their European pedigree.