Juventus are keeping a close eye on the market for players whose contracts expire on 30 June, who could leave on a free transfer: these include Argentine centre-back Marcos Senesi (Bournemouth) and Turkish full-back Zeki Celik (Roma) in defence; Polish striker Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) in attack; German Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Austrian Xaver Schlager (Leipzig) and Ivorian Franck Kessié (Al-Ahli) in midfield. A position where another prized asset, closely monitored by the Bianconeri management, also plays: Bernardo Silva.
Translated by
Juventus are interested in Bernardo Silva, who is leaving Manchester City on a free transfer: contact has been made with Jorge Mendes
CONTACT MENDES
Matteo Moretto, speaking on Fabrizio Romano’s YouTube channel, has confirmed that Juventus are in talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes.
Born in 1994, Bernardo Silva will turn 32 on 10 August. Eight years after signing him from Monaco for €50 million, Manchester City have already decided not to extend his contract, which expires at the end of this season.
In the meantime, he has scored 76 goals and provided 77 assists in 448 appearances, the last of which was against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening, when he received his first red card of his career.
Bernardo Silva has already been approached by several other clubs, both European and non-European. The ball is now in his court, as he must decide whether to prioritise financial considerations or sporting ones, remaining in Europe on a lower salary than the €10 million net per year he earns at Manchester City.
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