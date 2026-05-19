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Juventus home kit 26/27 1adidas
Renuka Odedra

Juventus 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Juventus kits for the 2026-27 season.

Juventus and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 season, bringing back the classic black and white stripes, with some added twists.

Juventus 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
Juventus 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Juventus' new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • Juventus home kit 26/27 2adidas

    Juventus 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    The Juventus 2026-27 home kit represents a bold return to the Sartorial Elegance that defined the club's most prestigious eras. Moving away from the experimental "barcode" patterns of the previous season, this kit focuses on a clean, uniform application of the iconic black-and-white vertical stripes. The design is anchored by a retro-inspired, fold-over polo collar in crisp white, which lends the jersey a tailored, high-fashion aesthetic, intended to look as sharp on the streets of Turin as on the pitch at the Allianz Stadium.

    The defining characteristic of this year’s kit is the heavy use of Gold Metallic accents, replacing the pink highlights of the previous cycle. This shimmering gold is applied to the simplified Juventus 'J' crest, the adidas performance logo, and the sponsor branding, creating a luxurious contrast against the monochrome base.

    Juventus 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Juventus 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60


  • Juventus 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    For the rumoured away jersey, it's centred around the club's lifestyle line and leans heavily into a vintage aesthetic. It brings back true pink as its primary colour, paying homage to Juventus’s early, founding history before they adopted the black and white stripes. Combined with black and off-white accents, this jersey is slated to be the designated Trefoil kit of the season, prominently featuring the retro adidas Trefoil logo alongside a stylised zebra emblem.

    The away kit is expected to be released in late July or early August 2026.

    Juventus 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Juventus 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60


  • Juventus 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    The third kit takes a much sharper, more dramatic approach for the 2026-27 campaign. It is anchored by a sleek black base and utilises a striking mix of gold and grey detailing to create a high-contrast aesthetic. The defining feature of this jersey is an intricate, fiery flame graphic emblazoned across the lower half of the shirt. Unlike the away kit, the third shirt pivots back to the modern adidas performance logo, creating an aggressive, contemporary design meant to look as sharp under the stadium lights as it does as a lifestyle streetwear piece.

    The third kit is currently expected to launch in August 2026.

    Juventus 26-27 kits at the club store Shop now
    Juventus 2026-27 kits at adidas From £60


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