Juve are interested in Tonali, while Riso looks to the Premier League: "After the World Cup, City or Arsenal might come looking for him"

"From working on Giannino’s staff to meeting Galliani? Yes, at that time Giannino (a well-known Milanese restaurant, ed.) was probably the hub of the transfer market and for many club presidents. It was 2006 and that’s where it all began. Galliani was there, along with the top executives and the most important players from all over the world. Most of the business went through there. We’d spend whole nights talking and negotiating about football, and I was lucky enough, whilst serving at the tables, to listen and learn. He (Galliani, ed.) noticed me and gave me the chance to spend time with him running errands, which allowed me to be close to him. We would travel to various locations around Italy, and I was the one in charge of looking after the Champions League trophy: I would leave it in whichever restaurant we were at and make sure nothing happened to it. Beyond the anecdote, the truth is that I tried to follow Galliani as much as possible to learn. Every morning, around nine o’clock, when he was on holiday in Forte Dei Marmi, he would read the newspapers and drink coffee in the little square. My aim was to get there before him so I’d already be there. That’s when the day and the phone calls would begin. I tried to understand how he handled problems, and I would grasp certain dynamics a few days later. It was a real university and still is, because as soon as I have a problem, I seek him out. Every time you have lunch or dinner with him, you come out a different person because he gives you targeted advice."