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'Words can't do him justice' - Luis Suarez pays tribute to Lionel Messi after seeing 'happy' Inter Miami team-mate light up 2026 World Cup with Argentina
Suarez celebrates historic achievement
Suarez has spoken of his immense pride regarding the spectacular form Messi has shown during the opening stages of the tournament. Messi secured his place at the absolute pinnacle of international football by netting twice in a comprehensive victory over Austria.
The clinical double took his overall tally to 18 World Cup goals, moving him two clear of former Germany striker Miroslav Klose. Speaking about the historic achievement, Suarez stated that no words can truly describe the impact of his Inter Miami colleague, who has continued to dominate the global stage in impressive fashion alongside his international team-mates.
- AFP
An absolute pleasure to watch
Suarez emphasised that the personal happiness of Messi is just as important as the historic records being broken on the pitch. "Words can't do him justice as a player or as a spectator," Suarez said of Messi. "For me, as a friend who knows him well, seeing him happy and enjoying the World Cup is the best thing ever."
The brilliant performances follow a stunning hat-trick against Algeria in a convincing 3-0 opening victory. Suarez added: "It's a pleasure to watch him play. I love it. To see him happy, to see him enjoying his World Cup with his national team, surrounded by people who support him and stand by him."
Squad rallies around Messi
The emotional weight behind the recent goals became apparent when Messi cried after scoring against Algeria due to a difficult personal situation. His family confirmed that Jorge Messi is currently undergoing medical treatment for an undisclosed illness. In response, Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez revealed that the entire squad have rallied around their captain.
"We must never let him fall, especially right now," Martinez said. "Leo needs to be here enjoying himself." Martinez insisted that Messi stands entirely alone at the top of the sport. "There's no need to compare him," Martinez added. "He stands alone at the top. I'm at a loss for words -- I just feel an overwhelming sense of joy that he's here and that he's Argentinian. We have to appreciate it. There are no words -- all that's left is to enjoy him."
- Getty Images Sport
Golden boot and title dreams
Argentina have already secured top spot in their group and will face Jordan in their final group stage match. Having lifted the trophy in 2022, Messi is currently dreaming of securing a second consecutive world title. Fans across the globe will watch closely to see if the captain can maintain his blistering momentum and guide Argentina towards another historic triumph in the knockout rounds.