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FC Internazionale v SSC Napoli - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

'I just feel at home' - Curtis Jones opens up on his stunning start at Inter following Liverpool exit

C. Jones
Inter
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SSC Napoli
Serie A

Curtis Jones has revealed he already feels completely at home at Inter after playing a key role in their stunning 3-2 comeback victory over Napoli. The former Liverpool star praised his new manager Cristian Chivu and hit back at critics who label Serie A as boring, insisting that his new team have the tactical brilliance and fighting spirit to achieve major success.

  • Instant impact in Italy

    Jones came on as a half-time substitute on Saturday and helped Inter overcome a two-goal deficit to secure a thrilling 3-2 victory against Napoli at the San Siro. Jones is thoroughly enjoying his transition to Italian football after departing Liverpool in the summer. He explained how quickly he has settled into the dressing room alongside players like John Stones.

    "I just feel at home with the lads. Since the first day, they've been unbelievable and so I can just be myself. Of course I've got a point to prove but I know that if I'm just myself, the lads will like me, the staff and the fans as well," Jones said.

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    Defending the league's reputation

    Following the dramatic victory, Jones firmly rejected the stereotype that Italian football lacks excitement compared to the Premier League. He was quick to highlight the tactical depth and relentless nature of the division. "Some people say Serie A is boring and the Premier League isn't, but you didn't see that today," Jones told a post-match press conference, via FCInterNews.

    "There are great coaches here and so much tactics. Today was a beautiful match with plenty of chances, and the coach made several tactical adjustments that helped us win. Italian teams never surrender, it was a real spectacle." Inter have certainly shown that fighting spirit under the guidance of head coach Cristian Chivu.

  • High praise for Chivu

    The relationship between Jones and Chivu appears to be a major factor behind his impressive start to life in Milan. Speaking to DAZN, Jones detailed exactly why the manager was so crucial to his decision to join the club. "There’s a reason I came here: the phone calls we had, how the team plays, his tactical ideas, and how he works every single day," Jones explained.

    "It’s the small things he says, things that might seem minor but end up having a massive impact. Plus, he has immense experience and played at the highest level himself. He’s managed the squad brilliantly. He’s ‘one of us,’ and to me, that’s fundamental."

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    What comes next for Inter?

    Inter have little time to celebrate their domestic triumph as their focus shifts immediately to European competition. The club have a massive Champions League clash against Real Madrid scheduled for Tuesday, and Jones will be hoping his impressive cameo against Napoli has earned him a place in the starting lineup.

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