Just a few weeks after his dismissal: is Lukas Kwasniok set for a spectacular comeback in the Bundesliga?

Dieter Hecking is currently in charge of the Wolves as head coach; however, the 61-year-old was originally brought in merely as a stopgap in the current battle to avoid relegation and has a contract that runs only until the end of the season.

Particularly in the event of relegation to the second Bundesliga, it is highly unlikely that the club will continue with Hecking, although, according to Sport Bild, he could well envisage working in the car-making city beyond the summer.

Should the club be starting afresh in the lower division, Kwasniok would be the preferred option. The 44-year-old is currently without a club, having been sacked as coach of 1. FC Köln in March due to a lack of results. Kwasniok had taken charge of the Effzeh at the start of the season.