AFP
'Football's being held hostage' - Jurgen Klopp infuriated by World Cup hydration breaks as he joins USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino in going public with complaints
Klopp hits out at 'advertising show'
Players are currently granted a three-minute break 22 minutes into each half to take on fluids due to the intense summer heat across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. However, Klopp is unconvinced by the reasoning provided by the governing body.
Speaking on German broadcaster ZDF, Klopp did not hold back in his assessment of the current state of the tournament. The legendary coach said: "Football is being held hostage by executives ensconced in air-conditioned offices. When I saw the players just standing there during a heat break while TV timeouts dictated the rhythm of the match, I couldn’t help asking myself: who does the World Cup really serve? The fans? The players? Or the advertisers?"
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Commercial interests over sporting flow
FIFA previously defended the breaks, stating that the use of hydration breaks is part of a focused attempt to ensure the best possible conditions for players, drawing upon the experiences of previous tournaments, including the recently revamped Club World Cup, which took place in the United States last summer. Despite this, the breaks have been criticised as being financially motivated rather than showing genuine care for the participants.
Klopp believes the breaks destroy the organic tempo of the game, comparing the sport to a natural force that is being artificially blocked. "A World Cup match should flow like a river. Instead, we build dams right in the middle so commercials can get through. Football used to be the main event, but now it risks becoming the background music to an advertising show," he added, describing the breaks as "nothing more than a gilded cage built for sponsors" while being "badged up as a noble sword against the heat."
Pochettino joins the growing backlash
The German is not the only high-profile figure to voice his concerns regarding the tactical and physical disruptions. Pochettino has also gone public with his complaints, suggesting the breaks are often unnecessary unless the climate reaches a breaking point. The USMNT boss stated: "I don’t like it. I only like it when the conditions are extreme. But when the conditions are good, it is unnecessary."
The controversy surrounding hydration has not been limited to the pitch. Fans have also faced a confusing series of regulations regarding their own water consumption. FIFA recently did a major stadium policy U-turn after initially banning supporters from bringing reusable bottles into venues. This flip-flopping has only fueled perceptions that commercial gain is the driving force behind every logistical decision made this summer.
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The Super Bowl of commercial success
Broadcasters are certainly not complaining about the extra airtime created by the breaks. In the United States, FOX Sports has faced criticism for cutting to full-screen advertisements during the interruptions, with commentators even announcing that "this hydration break is powered by Powerade." The financial potential of these breaks is immense for the networks involved.
Kelly Williams, managing director of commercial at ITV, highlighted the tournament's financial significance by telling The Guardian: "This will be our most commercially successful tournament ever. It is not just one game but six weeks of really big TV audiences. It is effectively our six-week summer Super Bowl moment." For Klopp, however, this trend represents a dangerous departure from the soul of the game, as the flow of the world's biggest matches is sacrificed for one more commercial slot.