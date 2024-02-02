'He's like a football doctor!' - Jurgen Klopp 'over the moon' with Alexis Mac Allister and hails Diogo Jota as 'complete package'Ritabrata BanerjeeGettyJuergen KloppLiverpoolDiogo JotaAlexis Mac AllisterPremier LeagueJurgen Klopp spoke highly of Alexis Mac Allister and hailed Diogo Jota for his intelligence on the pitch.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowKlopp hails Mac Allister and Jota Argentine is like a 'football doctor'Hailed Jota's intelligence