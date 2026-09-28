Jurgen Klopp fiercely defends naming massive 44-man 'double squad' despite shock Germany defeat from Greece

The dawn of the Klopp era in Germany has met its first significant roadblock following a stinging loss to Greece. The headline-grabbing decision to call up two separate squads totalling 44 players has drawn immediate scrutiny, yet the manager remains unrepentant. Speaking after the final whistle, Klopp made it clear that he will not be swayed by external criticism regarding his unconventional selection process.

"Tomorrow morning the boys who are arriving now will train. They aren't in sync either, I know that. Nevertheless, from my point of view, there was no alternative but to do it this way (double squad). I stand by it 100 per cent. But out there it starts: 'How can you possibly?' That's fine, everyone is allowed to have an opinion. We approached it this way and it felt great. That's what I just told the boys as well. Everything this week was top, except for a large part of this game, to be honest," the manager told ARD.