Jurgen Klopp 'enjoyed every second' of Liverpool return as ex-manager makes appearance at Legends game against Borussia Dortmund

Speaking after the final whistle, Klopp made it clear how much the afternoon meant to him. "It was good. Nothing really changed. I enjoyed every second," Klopp said. The former manager was visibly moved by the reception he received from the supporters who had gathered to support the foundation's work. He noted that the day was more about the community and the cause than tactical instructions.

"My role today was not to have a lot of words - I was here for the Foundation and be part of a really special experience after a while, seeing all the Liverpool and Dortmund lads, you don't meet very often. Today it was really nice. The people suck it in. It was so nice to see the boys playing. Thiago alone was worth the ticket!"

When asked directly if he would be returning to the stadium next year, Klopp replied simply: "Yeah!"