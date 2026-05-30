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Jurgen Klopp emerges as 'dream' managerial target for Saudi Pro League club
Al-Ittihad target Klopp after managerial vacancy
Al-Ittihad have reportedly made Klopp their leading candidate to take charge following the departure of Sergio Conceicao. The Saudi Pro League giants are keen to persuade the former Liverpool manager to return to the dugout after stepping away from coaching in 2024. Klopp ended a trophy-laden nine-year spell at Liverpool, having won every major honour available, including the Premier League and Champions League.
According to talkSPORT, Al-Ittihad view the German as their ideal appointment despite recognising the challenges involved in securing a deal. The report adds that any move would likely require substantial financial backing due to Klopp's status as one of the most respected figures in world football.
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Klopp's agent dismisses immediate switch
While Al-Ittihad are interested in Klopp, his representative Marc Kosicke has moved quickly to cool speculation over a potential appointment. Speaking via Ismael Mahmoud and winwin, Kosicke said: "There is no possibility for Klopp to manage Al-Ittihad this year."
For now, the 58-year-old appears focused on his off-pitch responsibilities rather than returning to full-time management.
Klopp remains relaxed about coaching future
Klopp has repeatedly played down speculation linking him with high-profile vacancies. Addressing previous reports connecting him with Real Madrid, he said: "If Real Madrid had phoned, we would have heard about it by now. But that's all nonsense. They haven't called even once, not once. My agent is there, you can ask him. They haven't called him either."
The German has also suggested that he has not closed the door on coaching permanently.
"Right now I'm not thinking about that, luckily there's no reason to," Klopp added. "For my age I'm quite advanced in life, but as a coach I'm not completely finished. I haven't reached retirement age. Who knows what will happen in the coming years? But there's nothing planned."
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Saudi club face major obstacle in pursuit
Al-Ittihad may continue to monitor Klopp's situation, but his agent's comments leave little room for optimism in the short term. With Klopp settled in his Red Bull role and showing no urgency to return to management, a move appears unlikely for now.