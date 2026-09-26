Jurgen Klopp can't resist a joke! Germany boss teases Barcelona star Karim Adeyemi before quickly showering him with praise

Klopp is well known for his charismatic personality, and that was on full display during a recent press conference as he discussed the current form of Karim Adeyemi. The Barcelona forward, who moved to Catalonia from Borussia Dortmund during the summer transfer window, found himself under the microscope following a significant missed opportunity in Germany's 1-1 draw against the Netherlands.

During the clash at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, Adeyemi fired over from close range after Nathaniel Brown’s pass, failing to secure what would have been a decisive two-goal lead for Die Mannschaft.

When journalists questioned the coach about the squandered chance, Klopp could not resist a light-hearted jab at his player. With a trademark laugh, the manager responded by saying: "I was just about to ask which miss?" It was a moment of levity that underscored the relaxed atmosphere Klopp is trying to build within the national team setup.

However, he was quick to defend the technical quality of the 24-year-old, noting that the error was an anomaly for a player of his caliber. "He would have put that away normally, even if the ball bounced and was played sharply," Klopp added, emphasizing that the forward usually possesses the clinical edge required at the highest level."