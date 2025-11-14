Jurgen Klopp makes surprise 2026 World Cup announcement as video captures ex-Liverpool boss wearing Germany national team tracksuit - but all is not what it seems

Klopp sent shockwaves through both Liverpool and German football circles when he released a dramatic Instagram video hinting at a sensational managerial return. The clip showed him pitchside declaring that the “grass underneath my feet” and the “heated atmosphere in the stadium” had awakened something in him, prompting widespread speculation that he was preparing to step back into coaching. The twist arrived only moments later, however, when he revealed the truth: his return to the touchline will be as a pundit for MagentaTV during the 2026 World Cup.

The video continued with Klopp joking about the assumptions surrounding him, stating that many believed they “always knew better,” before adding that he once thought he would never go back to the sideline. His remarks were framed deliberately to tease supporters, especially when he admitted that he felt the buzz again, describing the sensation as “tingling” after two years away from the dugout. But he made clear that this excitement did not signal a managerial comeback, clarifying instead that he would be working pitchside for broadcast coverage in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

An exchange with German host Johannes B. Kerner added to the intrigue, with Klopp enthusiastically confirming he would be part of the network’s team from the very start of the tournament.