AFP
'A disgrace!' - Jurgen Klinsmann rages over Germany World Cup 'disaster' & demands 'top to bottom' investigation
Klinsmann slams Germany after shock elimination
Klinsmann launched a sharp criticism of Germany after they were eliminated from the World Cup by Paraguay in a penalty shootout. Speaking to ESPN, the 1990 World Cup winner described the defeat as a "disgrace" and warned that German football has fallen into a deep crisis. Klinsmann argued that the result exposed broader problems within the national team and the DFB. He believes significant changes will be required if Germany are to recover from another disappointing tournament.
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Klinsmann calls for accountability across the DFB
Reflecting on Germany's exit, Klinsmann said responsibility should not fall on one individual. Instead, he insisted that everyone involved with the national team, from the coaching staff to the players and the DFB, must accept their share of the blame.
"The way we were eliminated tonight is devastating, a disgrace, something no one, absolutely no one, expected," he said. "The responsibility lies with everyone - from the coaching staff to the federation to every single player who was called up to this 26-man squad. Everyone contributed to this disaster.
"Everything, from top to bottom, must be questioned and discussed. Of course, there will be consequences, whatever those consequences may be."
Although Klinsmann demanded change, sporting director Rudi Voller offered his backing to head coach Julian Nagelsmann. Voller said: "I'm not the DFB alone. Everyone knows how I feel about Julian. He's still an absolutely top-class coach. I'm convinced he's probably the right person to continue. He's a fighter. I can't and don't want to say more at the moment. We'll sit down together again in the next day or two, and then we'll see. For me, he's the right person in the right place."
Germany's performances raise deeper concerns
Klinsmann questioned Germany's preparation for the knockout tie, arguing the team lacked the intensity required to compete over 120 minutes against Paraguay.
"And the way we were knocked out is a huge disappointment," Klinsmann added. "The team wasn't prepared to take control for 120 minutes. They lacked energy, weren't decisive or aggressive enough to take on a very strong Paraguayan team."
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Pressure builds on the DFB
Attention will now turn to the DFB and the German national team. However, it remains to be seen whether the federation will make any changes to the coaching position, with Nagelsmann insisting he is "responsible" for Germany's World Cup exit, although he claims he will continue as coach if the federation retains confidence in him.