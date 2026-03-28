Julian Nagelsmann’s surprise move pays off straight away – Lennart Karl makes his mark in the DFB squad

Against Switzerland, it was clear from early on just how much the DFB team had focused on set-pieces. Germany’s first goal resulted from a superbly rehearsed move: the corner from the left was played short to Joshua Kimmich, who, without even attempting to turn towards goal, laid the ball back to Florian Wirtz. Wirtz collected the ball on the touchline and delivered a precise cross to the far post, where Jonathan Tah got away from Silvan Widmer and headed home to make it 1-1. “If you do it quickly and switch play fast, you catch the opposition off guard. That’s the hardest thing to defend against,” said former BVB coach Edin Terzic in praise of the move after the match on RTL.

The goal that put Germany 3-2 ahead, scored by Wirtz – who put in arguably his best performance in a national team shirt and was directly involved in all four of Germany’s goals – also came from a set-piece. Serge Gnabry once again played a short corner to Wirtz, who was left completely unmarked by the Swiss defence; he cut inside, took a couple of steps towards goal and smashed the ball spectacularly into the far corner from the edge of the box.

But even the set-pieces that didn’t lead to goals had an impact. Kimmich’s corners, in particular, frequently arrived dangerously and uncomfortably for goalkeeper Gregor Kobel at the near post.

This newfound strength is no coincidence: a few weeks ago, the DFB team strengthened its ranks with the Dutchman Alfred Schreuder, whom Nagelsmann already knows from their time together at TSG Hoffenheim. The aim was to give set-piece coach Mads Buttgereit more freedom so that he could concentrate fully on this specific task: “We decided to bring him in as an additional expert so that Mads Buttgereit can focus entirely on set-piece situations in training. We expect set-pieces to take on even greater significance at this World Cup. That’s why we want to place even greater emphasis on them in training and in our preparations,” explained Nagelsmann. A complete success.