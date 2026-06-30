Julian Nagelsmann calls Jonathan Tah's disallowed Germany goal a 'scandal' & loses temper with reporter after World Cup defeat to Paraguay

Nagelsmann addressed the controversial decision during a post-match interview with ZDF after speaking to his players. While he acknowledged Germany's shortcomings, he insisted the decision to disallow Tah's goal was a major error.

"We had a very slow build-up play; it took ages to shift it from wing to wing," Nagelsmann explained. "At some point, we switched to a sort of brute-force approach, and then, yes, it was important to make the balls sharp into the box.

"At some point, I think we had six or seven players above 6ft 2in on the pitch too and had 11 or 12 corners. We then score a goal from the latter which is a scandal as the referee blows his whistle to disallow it. I have no idea what he saw there. It's truly a joke.

"But that's how it is, it's pointless to dwell on. We still have to settle and handle the game beforehand, and handle it differently, and we didn't manage to do that."

After being shown a replay during the interview, Nagelsmann became even more critical of the decision, saying: "I'm seeing it again right now. It's not just a scandal, it's an absolute scandal. That is not even remotely a foul play."