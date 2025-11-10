Julian Nagelsmann explains Angelo Stiller snub after 'surprised' Stuttgart boss questions decision from Germany coach

Stuttgart boss Hoeness was disturbed at Stiller's omission but understands the dynamics of the 38-year-old's job. He opined: "I made no secret of the fact that we were surprised that, in my view, Ange was a clear factor in our positive development. Therefore, we assumed he would be there. I think that's legitimate and understandable, on the one hand. On the other hand, Julian Nagelsmann is the national coach. He has to take many things into account and make decisions based on the information he has. Then we can simply put a checkmark next to that."

Hoeness has also admitted that he has been in direct contact with the coach. He stated: "We're always in contact, but that's not something for the public. But that's perfectly normal. For the last two years, we've fortunately had many national team players, so the communication is lively. I'm in contact with him, with Angelo, but we always want to discuss these things discreetly and professionally behind closed doors."

Stiller himself was asked for his thoughts. "We discussed it internally. That has to be enough," he told RTL. Asked for further comment, he said: "No comment."