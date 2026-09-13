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Diego Simeone dealt massive blow as star striker misses Real Sociedad trip with muscle injury!
A major blow in San Sebastian
Atletico Madrid traveled to San Sebastián for their latest La Liga fixture without star forward Julian Alvarez after the Argentine suffered a last-minute fitness setback. According to reports from Marca, the forward picked up the issue during training and was forced to withdraw from the squad. Diego Simeone now loses his main attacking talisman just as the Rojiblancos look to arrest a worrying run of form.
"Julián is not traveling to San Sebastián due to muscle strain, which forced him to withdraw from yesterday's training session," the club confirmed in a statement on social media. "After the relevant tests, the medical staff have ruled out his participation in today's match."
- APL
Losing momentum after Liverpool return
The setback comes at a frustrating time for Alvarez, who had just returned to the starting lineup last Wednesday against Liverpool at Anfield, playing the full 90 minutes. Having begun to establish himself as an undisputed regular in Simeone's attacking unit, this latest muscular issue halts his progress. Medical staff acted swiftly following the training ground incident to prevent any long-term damage, officially ruling him out of the Anoeta encounter.
After featuring heavily against Liverpool, Alvarez's sudden absence leaves a massive void in the final third for a team desperate to rediscover their clinical edge.
Simeone left short of attacking options
Alvarez joins Pablo Barrios and Alexander Sørloth on the sidelines, severely depleting Simeone's squad depth for a notoriously difficult away fixture. With both the Argentine and the Norwegian unavailable, Jonathan David remains the only recognised senior striker option in the traveling party. Simeone named an extensive squad including Musso, Vergas, Mendoza, Johnny, Koke, Han In, Baena, Lookman, Oblak, Marcos Llorente, Arnau Ortiz, Hancko, Marc Pubill, Giuliano Simeone, Cuti Romero, Grimaldo, Hjulmand, Le Normand, Esquivel, Domínguez, Martínez, and Castillo, but options up front are undeniably thin.
- AFP
Chasing a much-needed response
The Rojiblancos head into the fixture seeking an immediate response following back-to-back defeats against Athletic Club at San Mamés and Liverpool in Europe. Needing all three points to stay firmly in the early-season contention battle, Simeone must find tactical solutions to cope without his most potent weapon. Ending their two-game losing skid in San Sebastián will require a monumental collective effort from the available squad members.
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