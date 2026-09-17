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Julian Alvarez set to split with long-term agent following Atletico Madrid rift and Barcelona transfer chaos
Tensions boil over after summer saga
The fallout from the protracted transfer saga involving Alvarez is starting to manifest in significant changes behind the scenes. According to reports from Onda Cero, the Argentine international is seriously considering parting ways with his long-term agent, Fernando Hidalgo. Hidalgo has represented the forward throughout his entire career, but the recent friction between the player, Atletico Madrid, and potential suitors Barcelona has reportedly broken the bond of trust between the two parties.
Alvarez is said to have already held preliminary talks with The Elegant Game, an agency run by former Paris Saint-Germain star Javier Pastore. The agency already represents Alvarez's close friend and international teammate Enzo Fernandez, which could provide a comfortable transition for the striker.
- AFP
Atleti leadership blames representation
Inside the Metropolitano, the hierarchy has not been shy about pointing the finger at Alvarez's current representation. The club believes that the confusion surrounding a potential move to Barcelona and the subsequent friction during contract negotiations were exacerbated by outside influences. Atletico Madrid CEO Miguel Angel Gil Marin was particularly vocal about the situation, expressing his concern over how the player was being managed during the peak of the transfer market madnessJulian Alvarez is considering parting ways with agent Fernando Hidalgo after a summer of tension involving Atletico Madrid and Barcelona..
Speaking on the matter, the Atletico executive did not hold back in his assessment of the player's mental state and the role played by those around him. Gil Marin stated: 'Julian is really in a bad way. There have been people who have taken it upon themselves to deceive him, to confuse him.'
Pressure from player inner circle
Alvarez is currently embroiled in a severe crisis at Atletico Madrid, with his relationship with the club's fanbase reaching a breaking point. Despite arriving with high expectations, the Argentine forward has recently been heavily booed and whistled by supporters following his apparent desire to seek a move away. His tense body language, visible discontent on the pitch, and habit of rushing straight down the tunnel after being benched have created significant friction within the squad - leaving manager Diego Simeone with a massive tactical and emotional challenge to reintegrate the striker.
While no final decision has been taken, Mundo Deportivo reports that those close to Alvarez have been urging the Argentina international to make a change for some time, believing Hidalgo has mishandled the forward's career and off-field affairs during a tumultuous period.
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Lack of impact ahead of crucial Madrid derby
Alvarez has found minutes hard to come by amid the ongoing uncertainty, making just three appearances across all competitions for Atletico Madrid so far this season. The Argentine's only direct goal contribution during this lean spell came in the Champions League, where he provided a single assist in a 2-1 defeat against Liverpool.
The off-field drama comes at a delicate time as Atletico prepare to host fierce rivals Real Madrid in the derby on Sunday. Simeone's side currently sit third in La Liga with 13 points, trailing second-placed Real Madrid by just two points as they look to close the gap on their city neighbors.
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