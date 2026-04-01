Jules Kounde in demand! Man City, Liverpool & Chelsea set for transfer battle to land Barcelona full-back

Barcelona sporting director Deco recently confirmed that European interest in the versatile defender is genuine, though no official bids have been tabled yet. The club remains publicly committed to Kounde, who has established himself as Flick’s first-choice right-back, yet financial realities may dictate their final stance. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, Deco explained: “There wasn't an offer as such, but City called to ask if he was available. Since we told them no, there was no offer."