Jude Bellingham & Jack Grealish warned they aren't 'given enough mental health support' as ex-Premier League star defends under-fire England duo

Former Premier League star Jason McAteer has raised concerns over the mental well-being of England internationals Jude Bellingham and Jack Grealish, warning that the current level of scrutiny placed on elite footballers is unsustainable without adequate psychological support. With growing public expectations and underwhelming outings in an England shirt, both players have faced a storm of negative attention in recent months.

Bellingham & Grealish are mostly under media spotlight

Every move is being followed closely

McAteer believes they are not given enough mental support