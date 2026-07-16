'Gutting' - Jude Bellingham practically inconsolable as England star reacts to devastating World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina

Speaking in the immediate aftermath of the semi-final, Bellingham was incredibly candid about the psychological toll of the defeat. "I think we can take a lot of experience from this, but it is so gutting. I wanted to be a part of an England squad that finally done it and got it over the line. To be here, telling the fans the same things they've heard for years, it's really gutting," the midfielder admitted.

The frustration was etched across his face as he struggled to find the words to console a nation. He continued: "I wish I could give one more win or two more wins, but at the moment, my head is a bit fuzzy with disappointment, so I'm sorry."







