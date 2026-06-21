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'Jude’s 12 or whatever' - England team-mate jokes about Bellingham’s age while explaining why Real Madrid superstar has become a ‘leader’ alongside captain Harry Kane
Leadership from the elite
England kicked off their 2026 World Cup campaign in impressive fashion with a 4-2 victory over Croatia, fueled by goals from their two most influential figures. Burn, speaking in a press conference in Kansas City, highlighted how crucial it is for the squad to have players of Kane and Bellingham's stature performing at the peak of their powers on the global stage.
"I think they’re both leaders of the group playing for top clubs in the peak of their careers," the towering Newcastle defender told reporters. "I know Jude’s 12 or whatever, but he’s still there! So he’s still got a long way to go, but it feels like he’s a big player for us. That’s important. I think for any team who have got world-class players, to keep them fit and firing and scoring goals, you need that little bit of luck to get you through the latter stages of the tournament."
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Setting the tone on the pitch
Bellingham’s performance in the opener was a masterclass in modern midfield play, combining technical elegance with a ferocious work ethic. Burn noted that the 22-year-old possesses a unique ability to inspire his team-mates simply through his actions in the opening minutes of a match, effectively demanding that everyone else raises their game to match his intensity.
"But I think for Harry to score the goals he did and Jude as well, I thought he was all over the pitch," Burn added. "I really feel like Jude’s one of those players where you can really feel when he’s on it. He sort of sets the tone sometimes. If he goes flying into a tackle with three minutes gone, it really gives you that energy. Like 'wow, Jude’s on it today, I’ve got to raise my level a little bit.' He’s got that about him. So to see him start the tournament well, I was really pleased for him."
Response to the critics
Despite his status as one of the world's best, Bellingham has not been immune to scrutiny during the build-up to the tournament. The former Borussia Dortmund man has often been the subject of intense debate regarding his role in the national side, but his match-winning contribution against Croatia served as a powerful reminder of his immense value to Thomas Tuchel's system.
The midfielder himself was refreshingly honest regarding the pressure he faces from outside the camp. "I know it’s part of being a footballer; I don’t hold a grudge against anyone who says bad things about me because sometimes I do deserve it," he said. "Today I think it was nice to try to show people and remind them who I am." He insisted that his focus remains entirely on helping his country succeed rather than worrying about the "noise" that follows a high-profile player at Real Madrid.
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A special World Cup atmosphere
Beyond the tactical side of the game, Burn touched upon the emotional connection growing between the squad and the travelling supporters. Following the final whistle in the opening match, the players joined fans in a rendition of Oasis' "Wonderwall", a moment the defender believes has helped set the mood for the rest of the competition in North America.
"Wonderwall was an amazing moment, a special moment," Burn reminisced. "If that’s every game it’s going to be amazing. It was such a special moment for me, all my family there. It’s set the stall out and hopefully we can kick on." England will look to maintain their momentum and secure their place in the knockout rounds when they take on Ghana in their second group stage fixture on June 23.