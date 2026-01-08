Getty/GOAL
Jude Bellingham defends his Real Madrid goal record since changing position after Kylian Mbappe's arrival and praises 'electric and creative' Vinicius Jr amid tough season for Brazil star
Adapting to the new Galactico era
It feels like a lifetime ago that Jude Bellingham first walked onto the turf at the Santiago Bernabeu and immediately transformed into the most lethal finisher in world football. His debut campaign in the Spanish capital was nothing short of a fairytale. Operating at the tip of a midfield diamond in the absence of a recognised striker, the Englishman shouldered the goalscoring burden left by Karim Benzema with a swagger that belied his tender years.
He netted a staggering 23 goals in all competitions that year, producing clutch moments in El Clasico and the Champions League that cemented his status as a frantic crowd favourite. The image of Bellingham standing with arms outstretched, soaking in the adulation of the Madridistas after yet another late winner, became the defining visual of Carlo Ancelotti’s double-winning side.
The Mbappe effect on Bellingham
However, the landscape of the Real Madrid attack shifted seismically with the arrival of Mbappe in the summer of 2024. The signing of the French superstar brought a guaranteed 40-goal-a-season striker to the club, but it also necessitated a fundamental restructuring of the team’s mechanics.
While Mbappe has excelled, instantly becoming the focal point of the attack and delivering the devastating numbers expected of a 'Galactico', Bellingham’s statistical output has naturally receded. No longer the primary target for crosses or the man tasked with breaking the defensive line, the 22-year-old has been redeployed into the engine room. The drop-off in his raw goal data - he ended last season with 15 goals and has five to his name so far this term - has led to scrutiny in the Spanish press this season, with critics questioning whether his influence has waned in the shadow of the Frenchman.
Bellingham, however, rejects this narrative entirely. Speaking to the media, he insisted that the recalibration of his role was a logical and necessary step to maximise Mbappe’s talents.
“It has been an easy change,” Bellingham explained. “In my first season here I lived very close to the rival box and scored quite a few goals, but after the arrival of Mbappe, we have a natural striker who scores 40 goals per season and it is no longer necessary for me to be so far forward.”
The midfielder was keen to point out that while he may not be chasing the Pichichi trophy anymore, he is far from a passenger in the final third. He referenced his return from the 2024/25 campaign - his first alongside Mbappe - as evidence that he remains a potent threat even when starting his runs from deep.
“Every season I am going to contribute my goals, I have that arrival,” he stated. “I scored 15 playing further back, which is not bad at all. This year I am playing further back and I influence the play more. It is a different role but goals have never been the most important thing for me.”
Defending Vinicius Jr
While Bellingham is comfortable with his own adaptation, he has also had to step up as a leader to protect his teammates. The spotlight has fallen heavily on Vinicius Jr during the current 2025-26 campaign, with the Brazilian winger enduring a turbulent period defined by on-pitch struggles and off-pitch friction.
Vinicius has failed to replicate his explosive best this term, and a perceived "block" in front of goal has seen him miss chances he would usually bury. However, the issues have run deeper than mere finishing; the winger has found himself frequently dropped to the bench amid reports of a fractured relationship with manager Xabi Alonso. The alleged feuds with the Basque coach have only added to the palpable frustration, with some sections of the fanbase growing impatient. Bellingham, however, offered a staunch defence of his colleague, urging observers to look past the finishing statistics and the surrounding noise.
“From my perspective I think there is a lot of pressure on Vini,” Bellingham noted. “He does a lot of good on the pitch. Maybe there is a block in front of goal, but I see an electric and very creative player.”
Seeing the bigger picture
For Bellingham, the value of Vinicius cannot be captured solely in a spreadsheet. The chaos the Brazilian creates on the left flank is often the catalyst for Mbappe’s goals, destabilising defences and opening spaces centrally.
“Goals don't count the whole truth,” Bellingham argued. “There are assists and important plays. We have to see him as a very useful teammate. I am sure he will be his old self again.”
Having missed out on major silverware last season, the pressure is on Madrid to thrive under new coach Alonso. However, they currently trail Barcelona by four points in La Liga.
