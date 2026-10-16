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Jude Bellingham agrees new HUGE Real Madrid contract until June 2031
Long-term Madrid commitment
Bellingham and Madrid have finalized an agreement to extend his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 30 June 2031, as per AS. The England international initially joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2023 on a deal running through to 2029.
This fresh agreement prolongs his stay and includes an improved wage package that reflects his massive impact on the pitch. Negotiations began towards the end of last season, with both parties reaching an easy understanding from the start. Bellingham feels increasingly settled with life in Madrid, while the supporters completely identify with his work rate and leadership.
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Overcoming physical setbacks
The midfielder is now back to the sensational level he displayed during his debut campaign in Spain. He previously delayed surgery on a lingering shoulder injury to help Madrid through a difficult period, which ultimately impacted his individual performances.
However, he steadily hit top form at the end of last season once those physical issues were fully behind him. He then carried that momentum into the World Cup, where he proved crucial for England. His outstanding performances in North America also completely transformed his national team standing. After earlier friction with Thomas Tuchel, Bellingham became indispensable for his country, underlined by an impressive tally of seven goals at the tournament.
Thriving under new leadership
The arrival of Jose Mourinho as head manager has played a vital role in unleashing Bellingham's peak qualities once again. Mourinho has granted him total freedom to operate directly behind Kylian Mbappe in the attacking hierarchy.
This positional shift has significantly boosted his overall performance and influence on matches. Beyond his offensive contribution, Bellingham remains the first player to initiate the high press and work tirelessly defensively.
His statistical output reflects this renewed vigour and tactical comfort on the pitch. The 23-year-old has already registered three goals and three assists in the league campaign so far.
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Leading into the future
With his future now formally secured until 2031, Bellingham is primed to anchor the club's midfield for years to come. The Santiago Bernabeu faithful will expect their talismanic leader to keep driving the team toward further silverware. Now, it is only a matter of time before the club makes an official announcement to the public.
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