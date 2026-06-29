Juan Mata buys minority stake in A-League outfit Melbourne Victory - but ex-Man Utd star yet to make retirement decision

Melbourne Victory officially announced on Monday afternoon that Mata has agreed to take on a significant, long-term minority stake in the club. The deal also includes a future role for the World Cup winner as the chair of a newly established football committee, which will be tasked with advising the club’s leadership once his playing days eventually come to an end.

While the financial specifics and the exact size of the shareholding remain undisclosed, the move solidifies Mata's ties to the Australian game. Speaking on the venture, Mata stated: "I've seen Australian football from the inside now, and I believe in the potential of the A-League. That's why I'm keen to be involved in what I believe will be the progression of the game in the country. Every investment has to mean something to me personally - and with Victory, I've worn the shirt, and my appreciation for the club and its people is obvious. I've played in front of these fans and seen the community programs up close. It feels like a natural step for me."



