Croatian defender Josip Sutalo moved to the Netherlands to join Ajax in 2023, having previously played for Dinamo Zagreb after coming through their youth system.
Sutalo has been a reliable presence at the back for both Ajax and Croatia after a somewhat rocky start in Amsterdam, consistently delivering strong performances now.
He remains a key player in the current Ajax setup, with his ball-playing abilities playing a crucial role in the team’s build-up play.
In addition to his importance on the pitch, Sutalo is also one of the highest-paid players in the Ajax dressing room. His current contract runs until 2028, and he is well-compensated for his role.
But exactly how much does he earn?
*Salaries are gross