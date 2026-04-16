Joshua Kimmich has stepped into the void left by Bayern Munich’s former captain and is once again mentioning Juve

Bayern Munich appeared more erratic, less dominant and less threatening than in the first leg. Their four forwards remained largely contained for long spells, thanks in part to adjustments by Real coach Alvaro Arbeloa. Left-back Ferland Mendy, surprisingly preferred to Alvaro Carreras, handled Michael Olise more effectively than his counterpart had in the first leg. So it came as a mild surprise when UEFA named Olise man of the match.

In Madrid, both the result and the xG had favoured Munich (2.9–2.2); this time the numbers read 2.3–2.1 in Real’s favour. Bayern scored two more goals than expected, yet also shipped one extra, with captain Manuel Neuer partly to blame. Having been outstanding just seven days earlier, the captain was at fault for the opening goal with a costly blunder and also contributed to the second Madrid strike. The 2–3 finish stemmed from a chain of errors in which the otherwise impressive Dayot Upamecano was also complicit.

“It’s very good to progress with two wins against Real and still feel that we can improve,” said Kimmich, whose unexpected critique briefly recalled Matthias Sammer.