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'He plays with the 125 they paid for him!' – Jose Mourinho delivers blunt Yan Diomande verdict
Diomande shines with assist and solo goal against Sevilla
Teenage winger Yan Diomande produced a memorable performance in Real Madrid's 4-1 victory over Sevilla, setting up Arda Guler's opening strike before capping the win with a brilliant individual goal. The youngster set off on a powerful run from the flank before drilling a right-footed shot into the net.
The display highlighted Diomande's explosive pace and raw talent in transition.
However, manager Jose Mourinho used his post-match press conference to outline how much growth the young attacker still requires.
- AFP
Mourinho addresses price tag pressure on young winger
Mourinho highlighted the immense expectations placed on Diomande due to his high-profile transfer to the Santiago Bernabeu. "He has a lot to improve and a lot of room for improvement. He’s young, naive, and an unfinished product," Mourinho noted.
"At Real Madrid, the level of demand is very high."
"Instead of playing with the number 25 on his back, he’s playing with the 125 they paid for him," the Portuguese manager explained.
Boss compares Diomande journey to Vinicius Junior
While identifying areas for tactical growth, Mourinho expressed complete faith that Diomande will refine his decision-making in the final third. "He’s growing and needs to improve his finishing," Mourinho observed.
"He often reaches dangerous areas and struggles to relax in the final moment, make better assists, and lift his head to see his teammates."
"He’ll get there," Mourinho reassured. "I remember a lot when Vini Jr. arrived at Madrid, and two or three years later, he was a top-level player."
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Diomande builds confidence ahead of busy schedule
Despite being labeled an "unfinished product" by his manager, Diomande's ability to decide matches provides Real Madrid with incredible attacking depth.
Mourinho's careful management aims to shield the young winger while pushing him to meet elite standards.
Diomande will look to build on his momentum as Los Blancos prepare for upcoming European and domestic challenges.
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