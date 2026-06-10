Jose Mourinho to snub welcoming ceremony and press conference as he gets to work despite Real Madrid contract not starting until July

Mourinho's highly anticipated return to the Bernabeu was delayed due to the recent presidential election at the club. After emerging victorious against Enrique Riquelme on Sunday, Florentino Perez immediately confirmed the re-appointment.

"We have won the elections and will continue working to keep winning titles," Perez said. "I am still here and I am here to defend Real Madrid. We will continue working so that Real Madrid keeps winning titles, and we will fight until the end to achieve the 16th European Cup. We will continue to take pride in the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, the best stadium in the world. We are proud to have the best players in the world, proud to welcome back one of the best coaches in the world, a Madridista like Jose Mourinho. And rest assured, with me as president, Real Madrid has been, is, and will always remain owned by its members."