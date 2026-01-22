‘No history!’ - Jose Mourinho hints at ‘surprise’ over interim Michael Carrick appointment in thinly-veiled dig at former club Man Utd

Carrick was handed the chance to manage United on a temporary basis following the sacking of Ruben Amorim at the start of January. The ex-Sporting CP boss was dismissed after 14 months at the helm after a breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy.

Returning to the club he represented as a player between 2006 and 2018, Carrick’s reign in charge of United got off to the perfect start after his side defeated fierce rivals Manchester City in the derby last Saturday.

Second-half goals from Bryan Mbeumo and Patrick Dorgu helped the Old Trafford club not only secure the Manchester bragging rights, but claim a huge three points in the battle to secure qualification for next season’s Champions League.