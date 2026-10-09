AFP
Jose Mourinho defends Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior amid dip in form and criticism
Mourinho addresses meritocracy and player support
The spotlight on Vinicius has intensified in recent weeks at the Santiago Bernabeu. After a period where he cemented himself as a global superstar, a significant dip in form has led to questions about his status in the starting eleven. Speaking to the media before the Villarreal fixture, Jose Mourinho discussed the concept of meritocracy while acknowledging that some players require a more nuanced approach to regain their confidence and rhythm.
"Meritocracy, yes, but you also have to be open, not depending on the player's name, but on the moment he is going through. You have to know what is the best way to help a player. When some are not well, there are different strategies to make them progress. One of them is pure meritocracy: if you are not good, you go out. But that carries risks. Some players need time to return to their usual level. You refer to Vinicius, I will not hide," Mourinho explained.
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The emotional impact of Vinicius’ struggles
The Special One was keen to highlight the emotional toll that this poor run of form has taken on Vinicius himself. He insisted that the player's commitment to the cause should not be questioned, noting that the Brazilian is working harder than ever behind the scenes to rectify his current situation and help the team win matches.
"What hurts me, what makes me sad, is to understand how much he wants to be well, to become the one who wins matches and makes the difference. What touches me is to see his suffering, when he is an extraordinary boy, to my great surprise, and who works hard to come back," Mourinho added.
Specific plans for recovery
Looking ahead, Mourinho hinted that a specialized development plan might be necessary if the winger does not show immediate signs of improvement. The manager is considering various tactical and man-management solutions to ensure Vinicius returns to the level that previously made him a frontrunner for individual accolades.
"Will he play every match until he regains his level or will there come a time when we put in place a specific plan, leaving him on the bench or finding another solution? I do not touch the true Real Madrid fans, I respect them deeply. But it breaks my heart to see that a boy like him, who is not currently this out-of-this-world Vinicius, does not receive the help he deserves because of the influence of many of you," the coach stated.
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A plea for fan support
Finally, Mourinho took aim at the media influence on public perception, urging the supporters to remain patient with the forward. He believes that the pressure created by outside voices is hindering the player’s ability to rediscover his spark on the pitch and pleaded for a more supportive environment at the Bernabeu.
"He deserves to be supported. He wants so much to become that Vinicius again who gave so much joy to Madrid fans,” the manager concluded.
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