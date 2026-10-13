Jose Mourinho to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man Utd have already ‘tried everything’ as Michael Owen questions why ‘weak’ board would want to sack Michael Carrick

Owen admits as much, with the Premier League title-winning former United striker - who was speaking as ambassador of Casino.org, where UK players can find reliable online casino information - telling GOAL: “I've said that. Exactly those points before. They've tried absolutely everything.

“And the one time that it's actually worked, him [Carrick] last season, got more points than any other manager, average points, etc. The one time when it actually has worked, why would you change things?

“Because they've tried absolutely everything else. I said exactly that, and that was my reasoning for giving him the job. Now, we've only had a handful of games this season, and obviously it's not gone perfectly well, but it is a small handful of games. And if you look back at what he did last season, I think it's hard to justify looking for a new manager. Who's out there anyway?

“Every manager leaves at the end of the day. Every manager gets sacked. So you'll always say, ‘well, see, I told you so’. You might be saying that in two years or 10 years or two months. But just to keep chopping and changing, it's not a good look. It's not good for the club. It doesn't bring results. We've seen that for many, many years now.

“So personally, I think you should let him grow. He's still quite a young manager, but he's already proven that he can go and pick up big, big results, and consistently. I would hate to see Manchester United being weak at board level and parting company. I think there's still plenty of time to go before you start questioning that.”