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'Is Negreira still here?' – Furious Jose Mourinho lashes out at refereeing 'mistakes' and alleges systemic bias
Mourinho questions refereeing appointments
Following a narrow 2-1 defeat at the Estadio Metropolitano, Mourinho did not hold back in his assessment of the match officials. The Real Madrid head coach specifically targeted referee Ortiz Arias and VAR official Trujillo, suggesting their lack of top-level experience or past history against Los Blancos played a decisive role in the outcome.
Speaking to the media in his trademark confrontational style, Mourinho expressed his disbelief at the choice of personnel for such a high-stakes fixture. 'The referee had no experience to officiate a derby. He's 41 years old. He's a poor referee who's only ever done minor matches. Congratulations to the refereeing committee for this appointment. But Mr. Trujillo does have a history with Real Madrid. In the Cup, in Girona, Osasuna. He's a VAR official with a lot of history.'
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Derby heartbreak at the Metropolitano
On the pitch, the match was a grueling affair that saw Alejandro Grimaldo and Jonathan David secure the points for Diego Simeone's side. Real Madrid were left aggrieved after Cuti Romero escaped a red card for a high, studs-up challenge on Jude Bellingham in a physical first half, only for the visitors to be reduced to 10 men shortly after the break when Dean Huijsen was sent off for a last-man challenge on Giuliano Simeone.
Antonio Rudiger headed home from a free kick in the 89th minute, but Real's late rally proved insufficient to alter the outcome. The result sees Atletico leapfrog Real Madrid into second place in the table on 16 points - five adrift of leaders Barcelona and one ahead of both Real and Real Betis.
Allegations of systemic bias and inequality
Mourinho went further than just criticizing individual decisions, implying that there is a wider lack of fairness in how La Liga is governed. He compared the treatment of Real Madrid to that of their rivals, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, suggesting that the playing field is far from level. In a clear demonstration of the club's fury over the officiating, Real Madrid announced that none of their players would be permitted to speak in the mixed zone after the match, reflecting deep-seated anger at what they perceive as severe injustice.
The manager remained defiant, insisting that his team is being forced to fight against more than just the opposition on the pitch. 'If they let us compete on equal terms, we will. I don't want to say this was rigged; I want to believe they're wrong. That the Committee made a mistake in putting a 41-year-old in charge, and another with a history against Real Madrid.'
- AFP
The ghost of the Negreira case
One of the most explosive moments of Mourinho's outburst came when he referenced the ongoing Negreira scandal, which has overshadowed Spanish football for months. By bringing up the case involving former refereeing official Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, Mourinho questioned whether the shadows of the past are still influencing modern results.
Mourinho pointed to specific incidents across the league to bolster his argument that Real Madrid are being unfairly targeted while others benefit from lenient calls. 'Things happen in this stadium that aren't normal. The disallowed goal for Osasuna is a joke, what happened in San Sebastian... La Liga is the same as when I left it. We're going to fight. My boys are leaving sad. Negreira isn't here, is he? Or is he still?'
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