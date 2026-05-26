Jose Mourinho mistake? Chelsea legend Gus Poyet explains why Blues made the right call in appointing Xabi Alonso over the ‘Special One’

Chelsea have missed out on European qualification after finishing 10th this season, but Poyet argues this setback is actually a massive advantage for the new manager. "I'm going to say something really terrible. And I'm not afraid of saying it. For the manager, it's better," the Uruguayan explained. "For Xabi Alonso, it's better. Because he gets more time to work during the week. When you start playing every week, you don't have time to embed your system properly. Exactly what he did at Leverkusen. The team needs time. And the time that not playing European football gives you between weekends is invaluable." This extra training time could be the catalyst the club have needed.