AFP
'Put gloves on him and he plays goalkeeper!' – Jose Mourinho makes wild Federico Valverde claim
Mourinho praises Valverde masterclass at right-back
Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho selected captain Federico Valverde at right-back for Sunday's 4-1 win over Sevilla, keeping two natural full-backs on the bench. The Uruguayan international delivered a flawless display, clearing an acrobatic second-half effort off the goal line to preserve Madrid's lead.
Valverde's engine and defensive awareness allowed young forward Endrick to operate with greater freedom down the right flank.
Mourinho reiterated that the midfielder's willingness to sacrifice for the team makes him an indispensable leader.
- ZUMA Press Wire
Boss claims Valverde could play in goal
Speaking to reporters post-match, Mourinho showered Valverde with ultimate praise for his tactical flexibility. "The other day, half-jokingly and half-seriously, I said that if we had four Valverdes, they’d play in four different positions," Mourinho smiled.
"He’s one of the most versatile players in football today. He can play anywhere and at a very high level. Today, he played a brilliant game."
"He’s the captain of Real Madrid, and if he has to play as a goalkeeper, then gloves on and into the goal," the Portuguese manager added.
Mourinho likens Diomande progression to Vinicius Junior
Mourinho also evaluated teenage winger Yan Diomande, who set up Guler's opener before capping the 4-1 win with a stunning solo goal. "He has a lot to improve and a lot of room for improvement. He’s young, naive, and an unfinished product," Mourinho observed.
"He often reaches dangerous areas and struggles to relax in the final moment. He’ll get there."
"I remember a lot when Vini Jr. arrived at Madrid, and two or three years later, he was a top-level player."
- Le Pictorium
Tactical solutions boost Madrid squad depth
Valverde's adaptability and Diomande's rapid progress provide Mourinho with immense tactical flexibility across a demanding calendar.
With key players stepping up in secondary roles, Real Madrid possess deep tactical reserves for upcoming challenges.
Los Blancos now prepare for European action with full confidence in their rotated options.
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