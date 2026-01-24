Jose Mourinho confronted by furious Benfica fans after storming training ground to demand answers for poor form

The 200-strong group of ultras arrived at the club’s training base demanding an audience with key club figures. Initially, only four representatives were permitted access, but they insisted the entire group be let in. Authorities, keen to avoid a more volatile situation, eventually granted access, and the fans gathered on one of the training pitches where Mourinho, Otamendi, and Sabrosa met them. The precise details of the hour-long conversation have not been disclosed publicly, but the atmosphere was described as tense. The supporters voiced their "mounting dissatisfaction" with the club's trajectory and eventually left the training ground an hour after their arrival, but the message was clear: results must improve, and quickly, to appease the furious fanbase.

This public display of anger follows a previous incident where, after a League Cup semi-final defeat to Braga earlier this month, Mourinho had ordered his players to sleep at the training ground to "think a lot" about their performance, an unusual punishment that garnered significant media attention at the time.

