How Jose Mourinho has left Chelsea captain Reece James 'devastated' with Real Madrid transfer decision

James has opened up on the emotional impact of losing Cucurella to Madrid this summer. The Spanish international completed a move to the reigning European giants in a deal worth €55 million (£47.5m/$63m) plus a further €5m in add-ons. The transfer brings an end to Cucurella's four-year stay at Stamford Bridge, a period during which he helped the club secure the Club World Cup and the Conference League.

Speaking to talkSPORT from England's World Cup training base in Kansas City, James expressed his sadness at seeing his team-mate depart for the Spanish capital. "Yeah, I spoke with him a few days ago," James revealed. "You know, he's obviously an amazing player, one of the best left-backs in the world, for sure. This is football. Players move every few months and I'm devastated to see him go. But I wish him all the best."