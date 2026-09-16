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'I risked everything!' - Jose Mourinho reveals 'could have lost' gamble as Carlos Espi saves Real Madrid in Elche thriller
Late drama secures victory at Elche
Real Madrid initially appeared to be cruising toward a routine La Liga victory on Tuesday, as Arda Guler's free-kick deflected off goalkeeper Matias Dituro into the net, before Kylian Mbappe doubled the advantage following a precise cross from Yan Diomande.
However, Elche fought back fiercely in the second half. The hosts struck twice in the closing stages to level the contest and stun the travelling side.
Desperate for three points, Mourinho introduced Carlos Espi and Endrick, overloading his frontline with six attacking players. The bold strategy paid dividends in the 91st minute when Jude Bellingham found Mbappe, who subsequently teed up Espi for the decisive finish.
- AFP
Mourinho addresses his tactical gamble
The Portuguese manager acknowledged the severe risk he took by loading the pitch with forwards in the dying moments. By deploying Espi and Endrick alongside Mbappe, Bellingham, Diomande, and Brahim Diaz, he left his side incredibly vulnerable defensively.
"With the changes at the end, I risked everything," Mourinho explained during his post-match press conference. "We won, but we could have lost. We had to do it, because a draw isn't enough."
Mourinho also praised his match-winner, recognising Espi's growing influence while highlighting the challenge of accommodating him. "[Espí] is doing well, making an important contribution to the team," he added. "He has a problem in front of him, which is a player who isn't a normal player [Mbappe], and playing with both together isn't easy."
Wasted chances nearly cost Los Blancos
While the late victory sparked celebrations, Mourinho was quick to identify a glaring issue with his team's inability to put the match out of sight earlier. He noted that the squad lacked the clinical edge required to kill off the fixture.
"In games that seem like they're done, we have three, four, five chances to kill it, and we don't," the Real Madrid boss stated. "We didn't score, we didn't finish it with the 3 or 4-0. When it seems easy, you leave things like that, away from home at these stadiums."
Despite the frustration, he found a silver lining in the squad's resilience. "They get a goal and it's an open game. The good thing is that in difficulty, the team reacts and wins," Mourinho concluded, before joking: "The good thing is that nobody gets bored in Real Madrid games. They're really fun!"
- AFP
Keeping the pressure on Barcelona
Tuesday's dramatic triumph ensures Real Madrid keep pace at the summit of the La Liga table, moving level on points with arch-rivals Barcelona.
The pressure now shifts entirely onto the Catalan giants, who must secure a positive result in their Wednesday fixture against Racing Santander to regain their advantage. Meanwhile, Espi has continued to prove his worth as a lethal option off the bench, adding to his growing catalogue of crucial interventions this term.
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