Jose Mourinho ‘didn’t look’ at Benfica contract offer & reveals when he will make future decision amid talk of Real Madrid return

Mourinho maintained a humble stance regarding the club's size while outlining the timeline for a definitive resolution. He explained: “Next week will be important for me, for my future, and also for Benfica.

"When the season ends, Benfica has to start thinking about the next one. But, according to the contract and the agreement I signed when I arrived, we have this period of a few days to see what happens and make a decision.

"Benfica is much bigger than me; there’s no comparison. It’s bigger than everyone, any coach, player, president, anyone. Therefore, as far as my personal situation is concerned, I think there’s no reason to worry, because the club is bigger than everyone, and there’s no need to worry if someone leaves.”



